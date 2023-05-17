Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -14.89% last month.

On May 16, 2023, Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE: ST) opened at $40.65, lower -2.09% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $40.755 and dropped to $40.13 before settling in for the closing price of $41.15. Price fluctuations for ST have ranged from $36.64 to $54.34 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 4.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -12.70% at the time writing. With a float of $152.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $152.52 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 20800 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.52, operating margin of +15.78, and the pretax margin is +9.73.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Sensata Technologies Holding plc is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 100.77%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 12, was worth 1,881,720. In this transaction CEO and President of this company sold 41,816 shares at a rate of $45.00, taking the stock ownership to the 141,024 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 15, when Company’s VP, Chief Accounting Officer sold 867 for $41.67, making the entire transaction worth $36,132. This insider now owns 6,729 shares in total.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.87) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +7.62 while generating a return on equity of 10.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.96 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 0.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE: ST) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.52. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.43, a number that is poised to hit 0.94 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST)

The latest stats from [Sensata Technologies Holding plc, ST] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.84 million was inferior to 1.02 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.13.

During the past 100 days, Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s (ST) raw stochastic average was set at 8.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $45.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $44.23. Now, the first resistance to watch is $40.65. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $41.02. The third major resistance level sits at $41.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $40.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $39.77. The third support level lies at $39.40 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE: ST) Key Stats

There are currently 152,894K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.17 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,029 M according to its annual income of 310,690 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 998,180 K and its income totaled 86,420 K.