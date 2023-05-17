Sovos Brands Inc. (SOVO) 20 Days SMA touches -0.47%: The odds favor the bear

On May 16, 2023, Sovos Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: SOVO) opened at $17.53, lower -6.07% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.76 and dropped to $17.26 before settling in for the closing price of $18.63. Price fluctuations for SOVO have ranged from $12.50 to $20.58 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 3.30% at the time writing. With a float of $90.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $101.19 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 690 employees.

Sovos Brands Inc. (SOVO) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Packaged Foods industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Sovos Brands Inc. is 3.00%, while institutional ownership is 92.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 11, was worth 237,949. In this transaction CHIEF SALES OFFICER of this company sold 12,182 shares at a rate of $19.53, taking the stock ownership to the 269,104 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 01, when Company’s PRESIDENT AND CEO sold 80,000 for $17.06, making the entire transaction worth $1,365,192. This insider now owns 2,299,761 shares in total.

Sovos Brands Inc. (SOVO) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.15) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sovos Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: SOVO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Sovos Brands Inc. (SOVO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.00. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 42.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.49, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sovos Brands Inc. (SOVO)

Looking closely at Sovos Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: SOVO), its last 5-days average volume was 1.56 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.73.

During the past 100 days, Sovos Brands Inc.’s (SOVO) raw stochastic average was set at 60.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 19.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.94% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 36.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.72. However, in the short run, Sovos Brands Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $17.75. Second resistance stands at $18.01. The third major resistance level sits at $18.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.01. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.75.

Sovos Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: SOVO) Key Stats

There are currently 101,226K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.84 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 878,370 K according to its annual income of -53,450 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 252,790 K and its income totaled 7,850 K.