Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

May 16, 2023, Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO) trading session started at the price of $32.39, that was -1.53% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $33.19 and dropped to $32.14 before settling in for the closing price of $32.69. A 52-week range for SHOO has been $26.36 – $40.28.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 6.50% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 18.50%. With a float of $73.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $74.50 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.18, operating margin of +12.97, and the pretax margin is +13.30.

Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Steven Madden Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of Steven Madden Ltd. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 97.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 1,992,010. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 58,000 shares at a rate of $34.34, taking the stock ownership to the 741,041 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s Director sold 2,857 for $34.63, making the entire transaction worth $98,924. This insider now owns 16,079 shares in total.

Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.5 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.48) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +10.18 while generating a return on equity of 26.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.87 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 16.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.21. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.31, a number that is poised to hit 0.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO)

Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO) saw its 5-day average volume 0.79 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.05.

During the past 100 days, Steven Madden Ltd.’s (SHOO) raw stochastic average was set at 25.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.67. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $32.87 in the near term. At $33.56, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $33.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $31.46. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $30.77.

Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO) Key Stats

There are 76,009K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.45 billion. As of now, sales total 2,122 M while income totals 216,060 K. Its latest quarter income was 463,830 K while its last quarter net income were 36,730 K.