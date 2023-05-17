TCBI (Texas Capital Bancshares Inc.) climbed 3.46 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on May 16, 2023, with Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI) stock priced at $45.65, up 3.46% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $47.515 and dropped to $45.37 before settling in for the closing price of $45.36. TCBI’s price has ranged from $42.79 to $69.26 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 5.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 34.30%. With a float of $47.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $48.26 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2198 employees.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 103.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 11, was worth 49,473. In this transaction Chief Administrative Officer of this company bought 1,110 shares at a rate of $44.57, taking the stock ownership to the 2,323 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 10, when Company’s Director bought 500 for $46.50, making the entire transaction worth $23,250. This insider now owns 250,000 shares in total.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.7 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +26.52 while generating a return on equity of 10.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 34.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 8.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Texas Capital Bancshares Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.70. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 26.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.21, a number that is poised to hit 0.96 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI)

Looking closely at Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), its last 5-days average volume was 0.41 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.33.

During the past 100 days, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc.’s (TCBI) raw stochastic average was set at 15.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.81% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 48.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $50.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $58.58. However, in the short run, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $47.84. Second resistance stands at $48.75. The third major resistance level sits at $49.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $45.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $44.46. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $43.55.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.24 billion, the company has a total of 47,870K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,494 M while annual income is 332,480 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 422,570 K while its latest quarter income was 38,660 K.