TEL (TE Connectivity Ltd.) dropped -1.56 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) on May 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $121.13, plunging -1.56% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $121.62 and dropped to $119.97 before settling in for the closing price of $121.91. Within the past 52 weeks, TEL’s price has moved between $104.76 and $138.24.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 6.00% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 10.30%. With a float of $312.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $316.00 million.

The firm has a total of 92000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.51, operating margin of +17.60, and the pretax margin is +16.79.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Electronic Components industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of TE Connectivity Ltd. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 95.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 08, was worth 3,061,163. In this transaction EVP & General Counsel of this company sold 25,025 shares at a rate of $122.32, taking the stock ownership to the 22,486 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 01, when Company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer sold 9,418 for $123.12, making the entire transaction worth $1,159,564. This insider now owns 28,163 shares in total.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.58) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +14.91 while generating a return on equity of 22.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.00% during the next five years compared to 11.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) Trading Performance Indicators

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.29. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 30.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.62, a number that is poised to hit 1.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [TE Connectivity Ltd., TEL], we can find that recorded value of 1.18 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.34.

During the past 100 days, TE Connectivity Ltd.’s (TEL) raw stochastic average was set at 34.92%, which indicates a significant increase from 19.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $124.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $123.82. Now, the first resistance to watch is $121.10. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $122.18. The third major resistance level sits at $122.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $119.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $118.88. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $117.80.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 37.69 billion based on 315,100K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 16,281 M and income totals 2,428 M. The company made 4,160 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 433,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.