TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) posted a -8.68% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

May 16, 2023, TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI) trading session started at the price of $2.76, that was -5.05% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.785 and dropped to $2.62 before settling in for the closing price of $2.77. A 52-week range for TTI has been $2.43 – $5.82.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -5.20% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 143.70%. With a float of $115.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $128.94 million.

The firm has a total of 1300 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward TETRA Technologies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of TETRA Technologies Inc. is 2.60%, while institutional ownership is 62.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 09, was worth 26,169. In this transaction Sr. Vice President of this company bought 7,500 shares at a rate of $3.49, taking the stock ownership to the 17,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s President & CEO bought 30,000 for $3.41, making the entire transaction worth $102,300. This insider now owns 1,722,450 shares in total.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.05) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 143.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 29.00% during the next five years compared to -27.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.05, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [TETRA Technologies Inc., TTI], we can find that recorded value of 0.62 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, TETRA Technologies Inc.’s (TTI) raw stochastic average was set at 12.20%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.62. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.74. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.84. The third major resistance level sits at $2.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.51. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.41.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI) Key Stats

There are 129,399K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 336.61 million. As of now, sales total 553,210 K while income totals 7,840 K. Its latest quarter income was 146,210 K while its last quarter net income were 6,040 K.