The Cigna Group (CI) with a beta value of 0.63 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

The Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) kicked off on May 16, 2023, at the price of $258.87, down -0.98% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $260.06 and dropped to $255.28 before settling in for the closing price of $258.00. Over the past 52 weeks, CI has traded in a range of $240.11-$340.11.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 33.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 35.40%. With a float of $293.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $295.71 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 71300 employees.

The Cigna Group (CI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Healthcare Plans Industry. The insider ownership of The Cigna Group is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 91.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 01, was worth 191,741. In this transaction Director of this company sold 757 shares at a rate of $253.29, taking the stock ownership to the 25,558 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10, when Company’s EVP, Solutions & Corp Devt. sold 2,982 for $271.67, making the entire transaction worth $810,120. This insider now owns 5,403 shares in total.

The Cigna Group (CI) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $5.22) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +3.70 while generating a return on equity of 14.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 6.94 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 35.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.06% during the next five years compared to 17.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at The Cigna Group’s (CI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.42. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 21.93, a number that is poised to hit 6.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 28.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Cigna Group (CI)

Looking closely at The Cigna Group (NYSE: CI), its last 5-days average volume was 1.9 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.39.

During the past 100 days, The Cigna Group’s (CI) raw stochastic average was set at 15.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.51% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 25.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $261.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $292.73. However, in the short run, The Cigna Group’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $258.60. Second resistance stands at $261.72. The third major resistance level sits at $263.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $253.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $252.16. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $249.04.

The Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 76.60 billion has total of 295,872K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 180,516 M in contrast with the sum of 6,668 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 46,517 M and last quarter income was 1,267 M.