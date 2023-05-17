The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) average volume reaches $2.52M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) kicked off on May 16, 2023, at the price of $322.50, down -0.39% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $323.07 and dropped to $320.495 before settling in for the closing price of $322.07. Over the past 52 weeks, GS has traded in a range of $277.84-$389.58.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 9.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -49.40%. With a float of $331.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $346.60 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 45400 employees.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 71.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 08, was worth 536,472,909. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 24,819,473 shares at a rate of $21.61, taking the stock ownership to the 110,337 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 02, when Company’s Chief Risk Officer sold 3,000 for $337.66, making the entire transaction worth $1,012,974. This insider now owns 15,052 shares in total.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $8.1) by $0.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 8.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -49.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.11% during the next five years compared to 8.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s (GS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.34. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 28.09, a number that is poised to hit 7.73 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 38.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS)

Looking closely at The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS), its last 5-days average volume was 1.43 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.31.

During the past 100 days, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s (GS) raw stochastic average was set at 24.34%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $327.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $341.71. However, in the short run, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $322.42. Second resistance stands at $324.03. The third major resistance level sits at $325.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $319.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $318.88. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $317.27.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 107.06 billion has total of 332,448K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 47,365 M in contrast with the sum of 11,261 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 12,224 M and last quarter income was 3,234 M.