The Singing Machine Company Inc. (MICS) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 37.96%

The Singing Machine Company Inc. (NASDAQ: MICS) on May 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.27, soaring 41.90% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.50 and dropped to $1.25 before settling in for the closing price of $1.05. Within the past 52 weeks, MICS’s price has moved between $0.95 and $10.10.

A company in the Technology sector has dropped its sales by -2.10% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 155.70%. With a float of $0.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.13 million.

In an organization with 32 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

The Singing Machine Company Inc. (MICS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Consumer Electronics industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of The Singing Machine Company Inc. is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 7.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 19, was worth 504. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 300 shares at a rate of $1.68, taking the stock ownership to the 1,807,800 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 19, when Company’s Executive Chairman bought 300 for $1.68, making the entire transaction worth $504. This insider now owns 1,807,800 shares in total.

The Singing Machine Company Inc. (MICS) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 155.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

The Singing Machine Company Inc. (NASDAQ: MICS) Trading Performance Indicators

The Singing Machine Company Inc. (MICS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.18

Technical Analysis of The Singing Machine Company Inc. (MICS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 8.14 million. That was better than the volume of 0.57 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, The Singing Machine Company Inc.’s (MICS) raw stochastic average was set at 11.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 167.44% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 102.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.7013, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.6419. However, in the short run, The Singing Machine Company Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.2433. Second resistance stands at $2.9967. The third major resistance level sits at $3.4933. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9933, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4967.

The Singing Machine Company Inc. (NASDAQ: MICS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.78 million based on 3,153K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 47,510 K and income totals 230 K. The company made 7,110 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -1,930 K in sales during its previous quarter.