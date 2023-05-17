The Toro Company (TTC) kicked off at the price of $102.66: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

A new trading day began on May 16, 2023, with The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) stock priced at $104.38, down -2.28% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $104.41 and dropped to $102.00 before settling in for the closing price of $105.06. TTC’s price has ranged from $71.86 to $117.66 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 12.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 11.10%. With a float of $103.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $104.50 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 11287 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.26, operating margin of +12.76, and the pretax margin is +12.25.

The Toro Company (TTC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Tools & Accessories Industry. The insider ownership of The Toro Company is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 88.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 31, was worth 220,760. In this transaction Group VP, Undg & Spec Construc of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $110.38, taking the stock ownership to the 4,104 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 30, when Company’s VP, Exmark & Intimidator Group bought 910 for $110.05, making the entire transaction worth $100,146. This insider now owns 1,740 shares in total.

The Toro Company (TTC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 1/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.98 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +9.83 while generating a return on equity of 35.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.20% during the next five years compared to 11.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are The Toro Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.26. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 65.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.55, a number that is poised to hit 1.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Toro Company (TTC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.6 million, its volume of 0.45 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.03.

During the past 100 days, The Toro Company’s (TTC) raw stochastic average was set at 12.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $106.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $103.36. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $104.05 in the near term. At $105.43, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $106.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $101.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $100.61. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $99.23.

The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 10.68 billion, the company has a total of 104,285K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,515 M while annual income is 443,340 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,149 M while its latest quarter income was 106,860 K.