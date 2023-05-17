UE (Urban Edge Properties) dropped -4.40 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) on May 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $14.30, plunging -4.40% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.39 and dropped to $13.69 before settling in for the closing price of $14.33. Within the past 52 weeks, UE’s price has moved between $12.91 and $19.71.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -0.50% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -53.50%. With a float of $113.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $117.45 million.

The firm has a total of 115 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Urban Edge Properties (UE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Urban Edge Properties is 3.31%, while institutional ownership is 101.64%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 17, was worth 316,660. In this transaction General Counsel and Secretary of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $15.83, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares.

Urban Edge Properties (UE) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 101.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -53.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.30% during the next five years compared to -7.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) Trading Performance Indicators

Urban Edge Properties (UE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.06. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 115.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.15, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Urban Edge Properties (UE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Urban Edge Properties, UE], we can find that recorded value of 0.65 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, Urban Edge Properties’s (UE) raw stochastic average was set at 9.67%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.89. Now, the first resistance to watch is $14.16. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.63. The third major resistance level sits at $14.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.23. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $12.76.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.61 billion based on 117,566K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 397,940 K and income totals 46,170 K. The company made 99,440 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -19,120 K in sales during its previous quarter.