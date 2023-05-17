Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) last year’s performance of -9.29% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

May 16, 2023, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) trading session started at the price of $47.87, that was -4.75% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $47.87 and dropped to $46.26 before settling in for the closing price of $49.02. A 52-week range for RARE has been $33.36 – $68.68.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 168.30% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -51.10%. With a float of $66.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $70.37 million.

The firm has a total of 1311 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +88.08, operating margin of -178.60, and the pretax margin is -193.14.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 97.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 04, was worth 197,010. In this transaction EVP and Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 4,378 shares at a rate of $45.00, taking the stock ownership to the 51,982 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s EVP and Chief Medical Officer sold 3,881 for $45.25, making the entire transaction worth $175,615. This insider now owns 46,720 shares in total.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$2.33 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$1.98) by -$0.35. This company achieved a net margin of -194.71 while generating a return on equity of -110.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.95 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -51.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -10.26, a number that is poised to hit -2.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -6.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., RARE], we can find that recorded value of 0.62 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.21.

During the past 100 days, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s (RARE) raw stochastic average was set at 77.97%, which indicates a significant increase from 62.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $41.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $42.87. Now, the first resistance to watch is $47.62. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $48.55. The third major resistance level sits at $49.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $46.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $45.33. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $44.40.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) Key Stats

There are 70,673K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.31 billion. As of now, sales total 363,330 K while income totals -707,420 K. Its latest quarter income was 100,500 K while its last quarter net income were -163,970 K.