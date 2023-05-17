Universal Display Corporation (OLED) soared 6.54 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

A new trading day began on May 16, 2023, with Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) stock priced at $139.50, up 6.54% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $149.89 and dropped to $139.40 before settling in for the closing price of $139.51. OLED’s price has ranged from $89.41 to $155.91 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 12.90%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 13.80%. With a float of $43.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $47.52 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 443 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +76.28, operating margin of +43.32, and the pretax margin is +43.50.

Universal Display Corporation (OLED) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electronic Components Industry. The insider ownership of Universal Display Corporation is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 78.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 09, was worth 2,050,950. In this transaction Director of this company sold 15,000 shares at a rate of $136.73, taking the stock ownership to the 125,472 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 28, when Company’s Director sold 21,098 for $137.56, making the entire transaction worth $2,902,241. This insider now owns 140,000 shares in total.

Universal Display Corporation (OLED) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.83 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +33.87 while generating a return on equity of 17.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.16% during the next five years compared to 12.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Universal Display Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 6.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.90. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 330.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.19, a number that is poised to hit 0.75 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Universal Display Corporation (OLED)

The latest stats from [Universal Display Corporation, OLED] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.37 million was superior to 0.37 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.41.

During the past 100 days, Universal Display Corporation’s (OLED) raw stochastic average was set at 86.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.67% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 33.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $142.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $121.00. Now, the first resistance to watch is $152.55. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $156.46. The third major resistance level sits at $163.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $142.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $135.48. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $131.57.

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 7.10 billion, the company has a total of 47,334K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 616,620 K while annual income is 210,060 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 130,470 K while its latest quarter income was 39,840 K.