Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) 20 Days SMA touches -0.41%: The odds favor the bear

May 16, 2023, Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS) trading session started at the price of $23.98, that was -2.27% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.21 and dropped to $23.67 before settling in for the closing price of $24.23. A 52-week range for VRNS has been $15.61 – $35.38.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 17.10% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -2.70%. With a float of $105.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $108.39 million.

The firm has a total of 2143 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +85.26, operating margin of -24.79, and the pretax margin is -23.40.

Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Varonis Systems Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Varonis Systems Inc. is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 98.08%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 05, was worth 35,670. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,500 shares at a rate of $23.78, taking the stock ownership to the 72,410 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 08, when Company’s CFO and COO bought 24,400 for $20.50, making the entire transaction worth $500,200. This insider now owns 490,351 shares in total.

Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.05) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -26.29 while generating a return on equity of -22.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 46.80% during the next five years compared to -46.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.33. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 170.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Varonis Systems Inc., VRNS], we can find that recorded value of 0.81 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.80.

During the past 100 days, Varonis Systems Inc.’s (VRNS) raw stochastic average was set at 20.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.29. Now, the first resistance to watch is $24.04. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $24.39. The third major resistance level sits at $24.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.31. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $22.96.

Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS) Key Stats

There are 109,713K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.59 billion. As of now, sales total 473,630 K while income totals -124,520 K. Its latest quarter income was 107,340 K while its last quarter net income were -38,300 K.