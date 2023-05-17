Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) is expecting -10.08% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) on May 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $69.51, plunging -1.19% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $69.83 and dropped to $69.01 before settling in for the closing price of $69.88. Within the past 52 weeks, VOYA’s price has moved between $56.20 and $78.11.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was -4.00%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -74.00%. With a float of $82.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $97.70 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 6100 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Financial Conglomerates industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Voya Financial Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 117.72%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 2,988,842. In this transaction Director of this company sold 39,724 shares at a rate of $75.24, taking the stock ownership to the 149,671 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 28, when Company’s insider sold 17,500 for $74.79, making the entire transaction worth $1,308,861. This insider now owns 2,130 shares in total.

Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.71) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +8.61 while generating a return on equity of 8.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -74.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.53% during the next five years compared to 37.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) Trading Performance Indicators

Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.11. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.80, a number that is poised to hit 1.71 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.88 million, its volume of 0.9 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.82.

During the past 100 days, Voya Financial Inc.’s (VOYA) raw stochastic average was set at 49.55%, which indicates a significant increase from 25.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.42% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 35.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $71.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $66.87. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $69.58 in the near term. At $70.12, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $70.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $68.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $68.48. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $67.94.

Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 6.91 billion based on 98,270K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,922 M and income totals 510,000 K. The company made 1,835 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 83,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.