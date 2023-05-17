Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) posted a 0.98% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) kicked off on May 16, 2023, at the price of $195.60, down -0.59% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $196.21 and dropped to $194.23 before settling in for the closing price of $196.17. Over the past 52 weeks, VMC has traded in a range of $137.54-$199.10.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 13.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -11.90%. With a float of $132.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $133.20 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 11397 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.29, operating margin of +14.25, and the pretax margin is +10.77.

Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Building Materials Industry. The insider ownership of Vulcan Materials Company is 0.17%, while institutional ownership is 92.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 11, was worth 468,244. In this transaction Senior Vice President of this company sold 2,389 shares at a rate of $196.00, taking the stock ownership to the 2,887 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 05, when Company’s Senior Vice President sold 2,000 for $180.00, making the entire transaction worth $360,000. This insider now owns 1,970 shares in total.

Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.61) by $0.34. This company achieved a net margin of +8.12 while generating a return on equity of 8.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -11.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.83% during the next five years compared to 14.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Vulcan Materials Company’s (VMC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.49. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 78.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.67, a number that is poised to hit 1.89 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vulcan Materials Company (VMC)

Looking closely at Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC), its last 5-days average volume was 0.57 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.87.

During the past 100 days, Vulcan Materials Company’s (VMC) raw stochastic average was set at 89.60%, which indicates a significant increase from 87.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.17% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 26.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $174.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $173.25. However, in the short run, Vulcan Materials Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $196.07. Second resistance stands at $197.13. The third major resistance level sits at $198.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $194.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $193.17. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $192.11.

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 25.88 billion has total of 133,059K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,315 M in contrast with the sum of 575,600 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,649 M and last quarter income was 120,700 K.