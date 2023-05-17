WM Technology Inc. (MAPS)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On May 16, 2023, WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS) opened at $0.84, higher 0.08% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.8585 and dropped to $0.8201 before settling in for the closing price of $0.86. Price fluctuations for MAPS have ranged from $0.60 to $6.33 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -250.90% at the time writing. With a float of $74.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $91.49 million.

In an organization with 580 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +87.52, operating margin of -32.02, and the pretax margin is +44.74.

WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of WM Technology Inc. is 9.40%, while institutional ownership is 55.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 21, was worth 30,002. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 22,290 shares at a rate of $1.35, taking the stock ownership to the 473,326 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 21, when Company’s General Counsel sold 8,244 for $1.15, making the entire transaction worth $9,481. This insider now owns 163,721 shares in total.

WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.04) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -53.82 while generating a return on equity of -301.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -250.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for WM Technology Inc. (MAPS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.30, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of WM Technology Inc. (MAPS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.57 million. That was better than the volume of 0.53 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, WM Technology Inc.’s (MAPS) raw stochastic average was set at 28.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 141.75% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 103.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7775, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4731. However, in the short run, WM Technology Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.8704. Second resistance stands at $0.8837. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9088. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8320, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8069. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7936.

WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS) Key Stats

There are currently 148,060K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 124.64 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 215,530 K according to its annual income of -115,990 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 48,010 K and its income totaled -2,480 K.