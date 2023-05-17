Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) volume exceeds 1.56 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) on May 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $138.20, soaring 0.73% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $139.32 and dropped to $137.61 before settling in for the closing price of $137.78. Within the past 52 weeks, YUM’s price has moved between $103.96 and $143.24.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 3.10%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -12.40%. With a float of $277.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $281.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 23000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.33, operating margin of +31.56, and the pretax margin is +24.29.

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Restaurants industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Yum! Brands Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 80.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 15, was worth 544,488. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 3,920 shares at a rate of $138.90, taking the stock ownership to the 57,325 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 28, when Company’s Chief Legal &Franchise Officer sold 2,553 for $140.00, making the entire transaction worth $357,420. This insider now owns 11,724 shares in total.

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.13) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +19.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.03% during the next five years compared to -1.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) Trading Performance Indicators

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.55. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 67.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.26, a number that is poised to hit 1.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM)

The latest stats from [Yum! Brands Inc., YUM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.26 million was inferior to 1.51 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.84.

During the past 100 days, Yum! Brands Inc.’s (YUM) raw stochastic average was set at 77.06%, which indicates a significant increase from 43.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.54% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 15.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $133.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $124.52. Now, the first resistance to watch is $139.53. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $140.28. The third major resistance level sits at $141.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $137.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $136.86. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $136.11.

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 38.53 billion based on 280,087K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 6,842 M and income totals 1,325 M. The company made 1,645 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 300,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.