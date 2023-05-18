A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) as it 5-day change was 172.50%

GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GSIT) established initial surge of 0.69% at $4.36, as the Stock market unbolted on May 17, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $4.4899 and sunk to $3.72 before settling in for the price of $4.33 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GSIT posted a 52-week range of $1.45-$7.30.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was -7.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -22.31%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 25.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $24.62 million, simultaneously with a float of $18.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $34.71 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.90, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.26.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 180 employees. It has generated 185,467 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -90,933. The stock had 7.67 Receivables turnover and 0.41 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +55.53, operating margin was -48.72 and Pretax Margin of -49.16.

GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the GSI Technology Inc. industry. GSI Technology Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 30.96%, in contrast to 22.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 25, this organization’s Director bought 5,051 shares at the rate of 3.55, making the entire transaction reach 17,946 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 52,500. Preceding that transaction, on May 25, Company’s Director bought 1,350 for 3.60, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,858. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,350 in total.

GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -49.03 while generating a return on equity of -23.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

GSI Technology Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 25.90%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -22.31% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GSIT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.66. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.05.

In the same vein, GSIT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.61.

Technical Analysis of GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [GSI Technology Inc., GSIT]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 2.26 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 54.60% While, its Average True Range was 0.86.

Raw Stochastic average of GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 49.74%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 49.57% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 476.18% that was higher than 201.45% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.