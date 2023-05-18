A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Nuburu Inc. (BURU) as it 5-day change was -12.71%

Nuburu Inc. (AMEX: BURU) started the day on May 17, 2023, with a price increase of 4.29% at $0.83. During the day, the stock rose to $0.89 and sunk to $0.80 before settling in for the price of $0.80 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BURU posted a 52-week range of $0.76-$14.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -50.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $33.59 million, simultaneously with a float of $2.28 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $31.81 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.5578, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.5035.

Nuburu Inc. (BURU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery Industry. Nuburu Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 85.67%, in contrast to 7.57% institutional ownership.

Nuburu Inc. (BURU) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of 7.68.

Nuburu Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -50.60%.

Nuburu Inc. (AMEX: BURU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nuburu Inc. (BURU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.28. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 22.09.

In the same vein, BURU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.33.

Technical Analysis of Nuburu Inc. (BURU)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Nuburu Inc. (AMEX: BURU), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.52 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.5 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.34% While, its Average True Range was 0.1814.

Raw Stochastic average of Nuburu Inc. (BURU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.52%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 19.97% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 110.05% that was lower than 182.83% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.