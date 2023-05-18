Search
admin
admin

A major move is in the offing as Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) market cap hits 913.10 million

Top Picks

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) on May 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.72, plunging -2.27% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.74 and dropped to $1.68 before settling in for the closing price of $1.76. Within the past 52 weeks, CRON’s price has moved between $1.70 and $3.62.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now

Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.

Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 86.40%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 58.10%. With a float of $198.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $380.63 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 626 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +6.47, operating margin of -126.23, and the pretax margin is -146.41.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Cronos Group Inc. is 46.85%, while institutional ownership is 11.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 15, was worth 307,581. In this transaction Director of this company bought 109,588 shares at a rate of $2.81, taking the stock ownership to the 1,049,988 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 14, when Company’s Director bought 94,600 for $2.83, making the entire transaction worth $267,604. This insider now owns 973,277 shares in total.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.05) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -183.60 while generating a return on equity of -13.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 58.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) Trading Performance Indicators

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 29.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.55, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cronos Group Inc. (CRON)

Looking closely at Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON), its last 5-days average volume was 0.93 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Cronos Group Inc.’s (CRON) raw stochastic average was set at 3.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.96% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 42.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8928, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.5894. However, in the short run, Cronos Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.7467. Second resistance stands at $1.7733. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8067. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6867, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6533. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.6267.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 913.10 million based on 380,816K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 91,900 K and income totals -168,730 K. The company made 20,140 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -19,170 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

No matter how cynical the overall market is EPR Properties (EPR) performance over the last week is recorded -0.81%

Sana Meer -
EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) on May 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $42.05, plunging -0.72% from the previous trading day....
Read more

$332.01K in average volume shows that Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) is heading in the right direction

-
May 16, 2023, Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) trading session started at the price of $109.63, that was -0.61% drop from the session before. During...
Read more

Recent developments with Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.66 cents.

Steve Mayer -
On May 16, 2023, Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY) opened at $68.91, higher 0.63% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.