Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 2.69 million

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) started the day on May 17, 2023, with a price decrease of -1.36% at $55.11. During the day, the stock rose to $55.95 and sunk to $54.725 before settling in for the price of $55.87 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AEM posted a 52-week range of $36.69-$61.15.

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 20.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -33.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $468.97 million, simultaneously with a float of $454.02 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $27.39 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $54.33, while the 200-day Moving Average is $49.14.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 10125 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +29.89, operating margin was +25.86 and Pretax Margin of +19.43.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Gold Industry. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 78.10% institutional ownership.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +11.67 while generating a return on equity of 5.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 73.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -33.40% and is forecasted to reach 2.28 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -6.38% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 8.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.55. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.82, and its Beta score is 0.80. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.62.

In the same vein, AEM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.09, a figure that is expected to reach 0.49 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.28 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.32 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.05 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.50% While, its Average True Range was 1.54.

Raw Stochastic average of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 63.75%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 5.99% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.87% that was higher than 31.83% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.