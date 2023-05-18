AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (AIRS) average volume reaches $266.92K: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRS) started the day on May 17, 2023, with a price increase of 6.58% at $7.29. During the day, the stock rose to $7.48 and sunk to $6.7734 before settling in for the price of $6.84 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AIRS posted a 52-week range of $2.69-$11.26.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -239.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $56.44 million, simultaneously with a float of $41.55 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $300.79 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.08, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.87.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 291 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 580,048 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -50,443. The stock had 119.25 Receivables turnover and 0.81 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +58.03, operating margin was +3.36 and Pretax Margin of -6.69.

AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (AIRS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Medical Care Facilities Industry. AirSculpt Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 29.70%, in contrast to 65.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 16, this organization’s Director bought 18,000 shares at the rate of 3.50, making the entire transaction reach 63,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 50,337. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 15, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 150,000 for 3.11, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 466,500. This particular insider is now the holder of 14,811,956 in total.

AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (AIRS) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.02) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -8.70 while generating a return on equity of -19.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

AirSculpt Technologies Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -239.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.38 in the upcoming year.

AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (AIRS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.48. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.78. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 28.65.

In the same vein, AIRS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.26, a figure that is expected to reach 0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.38 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (AIRS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRS), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.67 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.29 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 93.72% While, its Average True Range was 0.54.

Raw Stochastic average of AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (AIRS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 86.29%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 93.60% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 134.40% that was higher than 95.58% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.