Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 3.41 million

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 17, 2023, Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE: ACI) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.54% to $20.19. During the day, the stock rose to $20.36 and sunk to $20.16 before settling in for the price of $20.30 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ACI posted a 52-week range of $18.28-$23.50.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The Consumer Defensive Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 5.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 29.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -16.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $539.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $313.67 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.68 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $20.45, while the 200-day Moving Average is $22.58.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 290000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +25.89, operating margin was +2.94 and Pretax Margin of +2.49.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Grocery Stores industry. Albertsons Companies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 68.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 27, this organization’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 32,544 shares at the rate of 20.95, making the entire transaction reach 681,797 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 50,241. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 25, Company’s EVP, Pharmacy & Health sold 36,000 for 21.05, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 757,800. This particular insider is now the holder of 25,140 in total.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 2/27/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.67) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +1.95 while generating a return on equity of 65.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -16.10% and is forecasted to reach 2.87 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 29.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE: ACI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.15. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 26.25.

In the same vein, ACI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.25, a figure that is expected to reach 0.84 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.87 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI)

Going through the that latest performance of [Albertsons Companies Inc., ACI]. Its last 5-days volume of 5.05 million indicated improvement to the volume of 3.97 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.44% While, its Average True Range was 0.24.

Raw Stochastic average of Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 42.68%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 13.64% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 6.87% that was lower than 12.42% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.