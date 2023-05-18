American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) volume hits 34.86 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 17, 2023, American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) set off with pace as it heaved 5.00% to $14.91. During the day, the stock rose to $15.01 and sunk to $14.365 before settling in for the price of $14.20 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AAL posted a 52-week range of $11.65-$18.22.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 2.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -46.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 106.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $652.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $642.23 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.77 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.99, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.28.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 129700 employees. It has generated 377,571 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 979. The stock had 26.88 Receivables turnover and 0.75 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +18.45, operating margin was +3.68 and Pretax Margin of +0.38.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Airlines industry. American Airlines Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 55.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 15, this organization’s Director sold 1,950 shares at the rate of 14.10, making the entire transaction reach 27,495 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 29,736. Preceding that transaction, on May 12, Company’s Director sold 2,000 for 13.88, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 27,768. This particular insider is now the holder of 31,686 in total.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.05) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +0.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 106.30% and is forecasted to reach 3.15 in the upcoming year.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.50. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.64, and its Beta score is 1.52. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.19.

In the same vein, AAL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.64, a figure that is expected to reach 1.29 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.15 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)

Going through the that latest performance of [American Airlines Group Inc., AAL]. Its last 5-days volume of 20.8 million was inferior to the volume of 25.61 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.88% While, its Average True Range was 0.51.

Raw Stochastic average of American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 49.54%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 95.37% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 36.74% that was lower than 40.71% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.