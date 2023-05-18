American Express Company (AXP) average volume reaches $3.31M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) open the trading on May 17, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 2.48% to $152.09. During the day, the stock rose to $152.885 and sunk to $149.30 before settling in for the price of $148.41 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AXP posted a 52-week range of $130.65-$182.15.

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of 7.60% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 10.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -1.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $743.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $741.74 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $113.08 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $159.35, while the 200-day Moving Average is $156.43.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 77300 workers. It has generated 719,547 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 96,468. The stock had 0.98 Receivables turnover and 0.27 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +63.84, operating margin was +19.70 and Pretax Margin of +17.23.

American Express Company (AXP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Credit Services industry. American Express Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.14%, in contrast to 86.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 08, this organization’s President, U.S. Consumer Serv sold 5,456 shares at the rate of 174.52, making the entire transaction reach 952,187 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,045. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 02, Company’s Chief Colleague Experience Off sold 15,217 for 173.18, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,635,280. This particular insider is now the holder of 13,712 in total.

American Express Company (AXP) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted $2.4 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $2.65) by -$0.25. This company achieved a net margin of +13.41 while generating a return on equity of 31.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.96 per share during the current fiscal year.

American Express Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -1.80% and is forecasted to reach 12.49 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 10.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for American Express Company (AXP). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.80. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.93, and its Beta score is 1.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.96. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.42.

In the same vein, AXP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 9.54, a figure that is expected to reach 2.82 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 12.49 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of American Express Company (AXP)

[American Express Company, AXP] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 45.83% While, its Average True Range was 3.69.

Raw Stochastic average of American Express Company (AXP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 23.76%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 37.34% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.91% that was lower than 31.29% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.