Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.67

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) started the day on May 17, 2023, with a price increase of 2.22% at $63.42. During the day, the stock rose to $64.18 and sunk to $62.30 before settling in for the price of $62.04 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, APO posted a 52-week range of $45.62-$74.63.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 28.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -26.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -173.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $584.12 million, simultaneously with a float of $328.86 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $36.68 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $61.86, while the 200-day Moving Average is $61.56.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Asset Management Industry. Apollo Global Management Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.10%, in contrast to 56.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 15, this organization’s sold 14,744 shares at the rate of 63.60, making the entire transaction reach 937,718 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 34,987,197. Preceding that transaction, on May 12, Company’s sold 9,500 for 63.88, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 606,860. This particular insider is now the holder of 35,001,941 in total.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $1.47) by -$0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -173.20% and is forecasted to reach 7.77 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -26.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.98. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.75.

In the same vein, APO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.39, a figure that is expected to reach 1.67 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.77 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.03 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.77 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.00% While, its Average True Range was 1.99.

Raw Stochastic average of Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 42.42%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 80.87% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 38.24% that was lower than 39.17% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.