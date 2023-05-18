Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) volume hits 0.78 million: A New Opening for Investors

As on May 17, 2023, Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: IONM) started slowly as it slid -5.13% to $1.11. During the day, the stock rose to $1.22 and sunk to $1.07 before settling in for the price of $1.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IONM posted a 52-week range of $1.04-$113.00.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -7.00% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -19.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -752.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $0.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.01 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.1610, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.9798.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 127 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -75.38, operating margin was -221.25 and Pretax Margin of -272.50.

Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry. Assure Holdings Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.50%, in contrast to 12.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 11, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 2,500 shares at the rate of 3.03, making the entire transaction reach 7,579 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 175,025. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 10, Company’s Director sold 2,609 for 2.84, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 7,410. This particular insider is now the holder of 250 in total.

Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$28.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$1.39) by -$27.23. This company achieved a net margin of -274.34 while generating a return on equity of -174.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

Assure Holdings Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -752.20% and is forecasted to reach -2.79 in the upcoming year.

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: IONM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.73. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.18.

In the same vein, IONM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -40.06, a figure that is expected to reach -2.49 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.79 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Assure Holdings Corp., IONM], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.62 million was better the volume of 0.34 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 2.71% While, its Average True Range was 0.6928.

Raw Stochastic average of Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.89%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 2.24% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 325.78% that was higher than 171.17% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.