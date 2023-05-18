Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) Moves -6.27% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 17, 2023, Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX: AULT) had a quiet start as it plunged -6.27% to $0.06. During the day, the stock rose to $20.10 and sunk to $17.88 before settling in for the price of $0.07 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AULT posted a 52-week range of $0.06-$0.44.

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of 67.50% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 74.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -68.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $313.43 million, simultaneously with a float of $309.32 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $28.10 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.0948, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.1582.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 615 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +41.67, operating margin was -32.38 and Pretax Margin of -144.65.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry. Ault Alliance Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 7.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 17, this organization’s Executive Chairman bought 1,000,000 shares at the rate of 0.07, making the entire transaction reach 67,400 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 54,862,610. Preceding that transaction, on May 16, Company’s Executive Chairman bought 1,500,000 for 0.07, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 109,500. This particular insider is now the holder of 54,762,610 in total.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -135.35 while generating a return on equity of -83.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ault Alliance Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -68.60%.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX: AULT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.01. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.21.

In the same vein, AULT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.81.

Technical Analysis of Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT)

Going through the that latest performance of [Ault Alliance Inc., AULT]. Its last 5-days volume of 8.55 million indicated improvement to the volume of 7.27 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.44% While, its Average True Range was 0.0098.

Raw Stochastic average of Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.25%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 8.79% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 124.50% that was higher than 110.83% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.