B2Gold Corp. (BTG) EPS is poised to hit 0.06 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

B2Gold Corp. (AMEX: BTG) started the day on May 17, 2023, with a price decrease of -1.23% at $4.00. During the day, the stock rose to $4.06 and sunk to $3.98 before settling in for the price of $4.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BTG posted a 52-week range of $2.81-$4.40.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 13.49%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 20.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.29 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.07 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.17 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.95, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.57.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +34.88, operating margin was +30.14 and Pretax Margin of +30.04.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Gold Industry. B2Gold Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.90%, in contrast to 57.97% institutional ownership.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.07) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +14.60 while generating a return on equity of 8.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 20.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.29 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 13.49% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

B2Gold Corp. (AMEX: BTG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for B2Gold Corp. (BTG). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.98.

In the same vein, BTG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.25, a figure that is expected to reach 0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.29 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of B2Gold Corp. (BTG)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of B2Gold Corp. (AMEX: BTG), its last 5-days Average volume was 5.94 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 9.65 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.07% While, its Average True Range was 0.12.

Raw Stochastic average of B2Gold Corp. (BTG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 67.21%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 27.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.76% that was lower than 35.77% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.