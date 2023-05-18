Search
admin
admin

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.39

Trending

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) started the day on May 17, 2023, with a price increase of 4.42% at $28.57. During the day, the stock rose to $28.665 and sunk to $27.73 before settling in for the price of $27.36 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BAC posted a 52-week range of $26.32-$38.60.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now

Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.

Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!.

Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of 4.70% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 12.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -10.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $8.07 billion, simultaneously with a float of $7.96 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $230.20 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $28.56, while the 200-day Moving Average is $32.94.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 217000 workers. It has generated 532,470 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +27.84 and Pretax Margin of +26.80.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. Bank of America Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.11%, in contrast to 71.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 23, this organization’s Pres, Gl Corp & Invest Banking sold 105,054 shares at the rate of 34.27, making the entire transaction reach 3,600,411 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 319,803. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 02, Company’s Pres, Gl Corp & Invest Banking sold 214,745 for 35.91, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 7,712,137. This particular insider is now the holder of 214,747 in total.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.82) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +23.82 while generating a return on equity of 10.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.83 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -10.80% and is forecasted to reach 3.35 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.36% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 12.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bank of America Corporation (BAC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.80. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.62, and its Beta score is 1.39. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.61. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.17.

In the same vein, BAC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.32, a figure that is expected to reach 0.86 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.35 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Bank of America Corporation (BAC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC), its last 5-days Average volume was 41.37 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 54.48 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 61.24% While, its Average True Range was 0.80.

Raw Stochastic average of Bank of America Corporation (BAC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 21.07%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 64.17% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.99% that was higher than 29.17% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) went up 0.35% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

-
Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) open the trading on May 17, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 0.35% to $31.59. During the day,...
Read more

Medtronic plc (MDT) last month volatility was 1.77%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Steve Mayer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 17, 2023, Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.36% to...
Read more

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) average volume reaches $35.33M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Shaun Noe -
Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) established initial surge of 1.11% at $120.84, as the Stock market unbolted on May 17, 2023. During the day, the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.