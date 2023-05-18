Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) EPS growth this year is -12.40%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 17, 2023, Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE: BOH) set off with pace as it heaved 10.51% to $38.59. During the day, the stock rose to $38.91 and sunk to $35.68 before settling in for the price of $34.92 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BOH posted a 52-week range of $30.83-$85.45.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was 3.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 4.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -12.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $39.28 million, simultaneously with a float of $39.24 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.60 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $48.72, while the 200-day Moving Average is $70.65.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2076 employees. It has generated 362,448 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +38.73 and Pretax Margin of +38.63.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. Bank of Hawaii Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 77.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 12, this organization’s Director bought 1,000 shares at the rate of 32.29, making the entire transaction reach 32,290 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,500. Preceding that transaction, on May 03, Company’s Director bought 2,150 for 46.70, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 100,405. This particular insider is now the holder of 15,137 in total.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.22) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +30.01 while generating a return on equity of 15.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -12.40% and is forecasted to reach 4.32 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 4.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE: BOH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.04. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.29, and its Beta score is 0.99. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.44. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13.01.

In the same vein, BOH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.29, a figure that is expected to reach 1.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.32 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH)

Going through the that latest performance of [Bank of Hawaii Corporation, BOH]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.35 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.65 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.19% While, its Average True Range was 3.18.

Raw Stochastic average of Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 15.25%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 43.13% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 94.02% that was higher than 59.73% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.