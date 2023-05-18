Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) EPS growth this year is -5.40%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 17, 2023, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.73% to $66.53. During the day, the stock rose to $67.35 and sunk to $66.065 before settling in for the price of $67.02 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BMY posted a 52-week range of $65.28-$81.43.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 17.30% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 4.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -5.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.10 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.10 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $141.86 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $68.37, while the 200-day Moving Average is $72.05.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 34300 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 1,345,743 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 184,461. The stock had 3.49 Receivables turnover and 0.45 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +57.39, operating margin was +20.08 and Pretax Margin of +16.71.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – General industry. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.07%, in contrast to 79.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 03, this organization’s EVP & President, Research sold 50,385 shares at the rate of 67.06, making the entire transaction reach 3,378,818 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 47,751. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 06, Company’s Board Chair and CEO sold 240,000 for 74.65, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 17,916,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 236,104 in total.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.97) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +13.71 while generating a return on equity of 18.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.99 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -5.40% and is forecasted to reach 8.15 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.75% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 4.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.21. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $19.39, and its Beta score is 0.43. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.09. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 22.04.

In the same vein, BMY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.43, a figure that is expected to reach 2.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 8.15 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Going through the that latest performance of [Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, BMY]. Its last 5-days volume of 8.7 million indicated improvement to the volume of 8.03 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.94% While, its Average True Range was 1.22.

Raw Stochastic average of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.67%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 16.56% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 20.52% that was higher than 17.57% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.