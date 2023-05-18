Search
Sana Meer
Cameco Corporation (CCJ) EPS growth this year is 185.10%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Analyst Insights

As on May 17, 2023, Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.85% to $27.28. During the day, the stock rose to $27.5561 and sunk to $26.99 before settling in for the price of $27.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CCJ posted a 52-week range of $20.34-$31.29.

The Energy sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -2.80% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 19.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 185.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $432.85 million, simultaneously with a float of $432.02 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.93 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $26.06, while the 200-day Moving Average is $25.63.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 2095 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +9.16, operating margin was -0.62 and Pretax Margin of -0.49.

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Uranium industry. Cameco Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 70.10% institutional ownership.

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.19) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +4.78 while generating a return on equity of 1.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 185.10% and is forecasted to reach 1.61 in the upcoming year.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cameco Corporation (CCJ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.81. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $92.47, and its Beta score is 0.95. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.46. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 77.68.

In the same vein, CCJ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.29, a figure that is expected to reach 0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.61 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cameco Corporation (CCJ)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Cameco Corporation, CCJ], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.04 million was lower the volume of 4.19 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.14% While, its Average True Range was 0.81.

Raw Stochastic average of Cameco Corporation (CCJ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 70.20%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 46.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.42% that was higher than 32.49% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

