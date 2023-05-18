CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) 14-day ATR is 2.53: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 17, 2023, CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.25% to $64.12. During the day, the stock rose to $65.34 and sunk to $63.63 before settling in for the price of $64.93 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CF posted a 52-week range of $63.81-$119.60.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 22.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 98.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 286.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $196.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $19.41 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.62 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $72.55, while the 200-day Moving Average is $90.91.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 2700 employees. It has generated 4,142,963 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 1,239,259. The stock had 20.73 Receivables turnover and 0.86 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +51.94, operating margin was +49.35 and Pretax Margin of +45.55.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Agricultural Inputs industry. CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 97.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 26, this organization’s Director sold 3,000 shares at the rate of 118.64, making the entire transaction reach 355,920 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 26,411. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 24, Company’s President & CEO sold 102,520 for 110.16, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 11,293,800. This particular insider is now the holder of 322,916 in total.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.9 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $2.51) by $0.39. This company achieved a net margin of +29.91 while generating a return on equity of 81.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 286.30% and is forecasted to reach 7.51 in the upcoming year.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.53. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.29, and its Beta score is 1.00. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.22. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.80.

In the same vein, CF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 14.96, a figure that is expected to reach 2.59 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.51 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF)

Going through the that latest performance of [CF Industries Holdings Inc., CF]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.22 million indicated improvement to the volume of 2.87 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.15% While, its Average True Range was 2.48.

Raw Stochastic average of CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.65%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 3.91% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.10% that was lower than 33.12% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.