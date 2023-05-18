Search
Sana Meer
Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) 14-day ATR is 0.06: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Analyst Insights

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 17, 2023, Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) set off with pace as it heaved 4.95% to $1.06. During the day, the stock rose to $1.07 and sunk to $1.00 before settling in for the price of $1.01 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CLOV posted a 52-week range of $0.71-$3.55.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 50.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $478.81 million, simultaneously with a float of $346.31 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $498.58 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.8599, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.4604.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 656 employees. It has generated 5,350,808 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -10.35 and Pretax Margin of -9.72.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Healthcare Plans industry. Clover Health Investments Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.10%, in contrast to 32.50% institutional ownership.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.18) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -9.72 while generating a return on equity of -76.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

Clover Health Investments Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 50.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.40 in the upcoming year.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.16.

In the same vein, CLOV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.70, a figure that is expected to reach -0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.40 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV)

Going through the that latest performance of [Clover Health Investments Corp., CLOV]. Its last 5-days volume of 7.84 million indicated improvement to the volume of 6.77 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 94.35% While, its Average True Range was 0.0606.

Raw Stochastic average of Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 47.50%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 97.19% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 55.98% that was lower than 70.43% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

