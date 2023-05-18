CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $1.1399: Right on the Precipice

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) started the day on May 17, 2023, with a price increase of 4.57% at $0.22. During the day, the stock rose to $0.231 and sunk to $0.196 before settling in for the price of $0.21 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CNEY posted a 52-week range of $0.17-$2.91.

The Basic Materials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 96.60% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 31.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 386.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $42.42 million, simultaneously with a float of $26.06 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.60 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2132, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.1399.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. CN Energy Group. Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 23.86%, in contrast to 0.20% institutional ownership.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) Earnings and Revenue Records

CN Energy Group. Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 386.70%.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.24.

In the same vein, CNEY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.10.

Technical Analysis of CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.78 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.31 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.05% While, its Average True Range was 0.0227.

Raw Stochastic average of CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.77%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 84.65% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 61.34% that was lower than 240.08% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.