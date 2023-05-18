Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $369.75K

As on May 17, 2023, Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: CRSR) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.84% to $19.47. During the day, the stock rose to $19.6285 and sunk to $18.725 before settling in for the price of $18.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CRSR posted a 52-week range of $10.96-$19.82.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -162.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $101.69 million, simultaneously with a float of $97.70 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.00 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.44, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.65.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 2480 workers. It has generated 554,475 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -24,566. The stock had 5.16 Receivables turnover and 1.04 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +19.13, operating margin was -3.95 and Pretax Margin of -4.64.

Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Computer Hardware industry. Corsair Gaming Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.20%, in contrast to 76.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 16, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 4,088 shares at the rate of 18.90, making the entire transaction reach 77,263 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 52,623. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 03, Company’s President & COO sold 5,000 for 18.14, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 90,712. This particular insider is now the holder of 231,840 in total.

Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.1) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -4.43 while generating a return on equity of -10.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

Corsair Gaming Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -162.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.77 in the upcoming year.

Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: CRSR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.64. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.46. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 22.86.

In the same vein, CRSR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.64, a figure that is expected to reach 0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.77 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Corsair Gaming Inc., CRSR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.81 million was better the volume of 0.43 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.92% While, its Average True Range was 0.69.

Raw Stochastic average of Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 94.90%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 87.18% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 40.42% that was higher than 38.54% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.