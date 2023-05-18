Coursera Inc. (COUR) latest performance of 0.69% is not what was on cards

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 17, 2023, Coursera Inc. (NYSE: COUR) set off with pace as it heaved 0.69% to $11.61. During the day, the stock rose to $11.73 and sunk to $11.20 before settling in for the price of $11.53 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, COUR posted a 52-week range of $9.81-$17.66.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 5.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $148.97 million, simultaneously with a float of $129.04 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.69 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.18, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.37.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 1401 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 373,844 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -125,166. The stock had 11.89 Receivables turnover and 0.55 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +63.29, operating margin was -31.93 and Pretax Margin of -32.58.

Coursera Inc. (COUR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Education & Training Services industry. Coursera Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.90%, in contrast to 78.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 16, this organization’s Chief Revenue Officer sold 16,668 shares at the rate of 11.61, making the entire transaction reach 193,465 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,156,935. Preceding that transaction, on May 15, Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 28,000 for 12.01, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 336,232. This particular insider is now the holder of 999,767 in total.

Coursera Inc. (COUR) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.11) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -33.48 while generating a return on equity of -24.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Coursera Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 5.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in the upcoming year.

Coursera Inc. (NYSE: COUR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Coursera Inc. (COUR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.57. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.06. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 496.43.

In the same vein, COUR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.16, a figure that is expected to reach -0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Coursera Inc. (COUR)

Going through the that latest performance of [Coursera Inc., COUR]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.71 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.01 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.41% While, its Average True Range was 0.58.

Raw Stochastic average of Coursera Inc. (COUR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 24.93%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 44.24% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 88.73% that was higher than 62.17% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.