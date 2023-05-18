Search
Shaun Noe
Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) went down -5.71% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Company News

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 17, 2023, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX: DXF) had a quiet start as it plunged -5.71% to $0.19. During the day, the stock rose to $0.20 and sunk to $0.19 before settling in for the price of $0.21 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DXF posted a 52-week range of $0.03-$0.90.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -29.24%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $20.88 million, simultaneously with a float of $10.57 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.07 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.1624, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.2528.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 11 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 289,839 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,444,231. The stock had 0.03 Receivables turnover and 0.03 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +100.00, operating margin was -518.91 and Pretax Margin of -622.86.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Credit Services industry. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 49.39%, in contrast to 1.09% institutional ownership.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -498.29 while generating a return on equity of -33.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX: DXF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07.

In the same vein, DXF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.77.

Technical Analysis of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF)

Going through the that latest performance of [Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited, DXF]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.18 million was inferior to the volume of 2.45 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 7.06% While, its Average True Range was 0.0706.

Raw Stochastic average of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 18.97%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 6.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 547.39% that was higher than 225.70% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Newsletter

 

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) EPS is poised to hit 0.06 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Steve Mayer -
Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) open the trading on May 17, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 1.06% to $60.76. During the day, the...
Read more

Unisys Corporation (UIS) last month volatility was 5.88%: Don't Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Sana Meer -
Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) established initial surge of 3.86% at $4.31, as the Stock market unbolted on May 17, 2023. During the day, the...
Read more

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) average volume reaches $10.21M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Shaun Noe -
As on May 17, 2023, FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) got off with the flyer as it spiked 5.36% to $2.36. During the day,...
Read more

