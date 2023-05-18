Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) went down -5.71% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 17, 2023, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX: DXF) had a quiet start as it plunged -5.71% to $0.19. During the day, the stock rose to $0.20 and sunk to $0.19 before settling in for the price of $0.21 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DXF posted a 52-week range of $0.03-$0.90.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -29.24%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $20.88 million, simultaneously with a float of $10.57 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.07 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.1624, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.2528.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 11 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 289,839 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,444,231. The stock had 0.03 Receivables turnover and 0.03 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +100.00, operating margin was -518.91 and Pretax Margin of -622.86.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Credit Services industry. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 49.39%, in contrast to 1.09% institutional ownership.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -498.29 while generating a return on equity of -33.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX: DXF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07.

In the same vein, DXF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.77.

Technical Analysis of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF)

Going through the that latest performance of [Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited, DXF]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.18 million was inferior to the volume of 2.45 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 7.06% While, its Average True Range was 0.0706.

Raw Stochastic average of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 18.97%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 6.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 547.39% that was higher than 225.70% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.