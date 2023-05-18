Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) volume hits 0.99 million: A New Opening for Investors

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: EBC) started the day on May 17, 2023, with a price increase of 7.88% at $12.18. During the day, the stock rose to $12.21 and sunk to $11.36 before settling in for the price of $11.29 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EBC posted a 52-week range of $9.93-$21.54.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 33.39%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 34.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $176.33 million, simultaneously with a float of $174.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.15 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.97, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.02.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1950 employees. It has generated 361,304 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +33.11 and Pretax Margin of +33.11.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. Eastern Bankshares Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 64.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 15, this organization’s Director sold 1,320 shares at the rate of 11.21, making the entire transaction reach 14,797 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 76,214. Preceding that transaction, on May 15, Company’s Director sold 1,150 for 11.21, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 12,892. This particular insider is now the holder of 76,097 in total.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.32) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +25.76 while generating a return on equity of 6.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

Eastern Bankshares Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 34.30% and is forecasted to reach 1.32 in the upcoming year.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: EBC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.52. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.25. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.32.

In the same vein, EBC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.30, a figure that is expected to reach 0.32 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.32 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: EBC), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.96 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.14 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.52% While, its Average True Range was 0.52.

Raw Stochastic average of Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 27.56%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 98.68% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 54.56% that was higher than 51.40% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.