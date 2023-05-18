eBay Inc. (EBAY) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.35

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 17, 2023, eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) set off with pace as it heaved 1.98% to $43.88. During the day, the stock rose to $43.96 and sunk to $42.96 before settling in for the price of $43.03 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EBAY posted a 52-week range of $35.92-$52.23.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of -0.30% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -25.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -700.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $537.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $533.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $23.91 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $43.76, while the 200-day Moving Average is $43.88.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 11600 workers. It has generated 832,328 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -109,828. The stock had 11.01 Receivables turnover and 0.41 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +72.29, operating margin was +22.98 and Pretax Margin of -16.58.

eBay Inc. (EBAY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Internet Retail industry. eBay Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 90.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 12, this organization’s SVP, Chief People Officer sold 5,500 shares at the rate of 44.67, making the entire transaction reach 245,699 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 44,982. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 01, Company’s Director sold 20,000 for 50.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,000,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 136,632 in total.

eBay Inc. (EBAY) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.07) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -13.20 while generating a return on equity of -17.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

eBay Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -700.70% and is forecasted to reach 4.62 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.94% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -25.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for eBay Inc. (EBAY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.06. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $36.69, and its Beta score is 1.35. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.43. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.05.

In the same vein, EBAY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.20, a figure that is expected to reach 0.99 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.62 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of eBay Inc. (EBAY)

Going through the that latest performance of [eBay Inc., EBAY]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.35 million was inferior to the volume of 4.75 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.61% While, its Average True Range was 1.09.

Raw Stochastic average of eBay Inc. (EBAY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 34.51%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 24.80% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.55% that was lower than 29.68% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.