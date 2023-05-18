Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) EPS is poised to hit -0.18 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 17, 2023, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.03% to $0.48. During the day, the stock rose to $0.492 and sunk to $0.4747 before settling in for the price of $0.49 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SOLO posted a 52-week range of $0.44-$1.87.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 128.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -18.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -200.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $118.74 million, simultaneously with a float of $107.52 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $57.75 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.5491, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.9852.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 104 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -457.90, operating margin was -1507.62 and Pretax Margin of -1815.43.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.20%, in contrast to 9.00% institutional ownership.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.1) by -$0.44. This company achieved a net margin of -1815.77 while generating a return on equity of -66.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -200.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.69 in the upcoming year.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.49.

In the same vein, SOLO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.04, a figure that is expected to reach -0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.69 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO)

Going through the that latest performance of [Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., SOLO]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.38 million was inferior to the volume of 0.82 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.83% While, its Average True Range was 0.0332.

Raw Stochastic average of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 5.13%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 1.40% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 90.36% that was lower than 100.98% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.