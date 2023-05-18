Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) is predicted to post EPS of -0.60 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) started the day on May 17, 2023, with a price decrease of -1.64% at $78.63. During the day, the stock rose to $80.87 and sunk to $78.27 before settling in for the price of $79.94 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EXAS posted a 52-week range of $29.27-$81.76.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 50.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -29.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -1.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $178.57 million, simultaneously with a float of $175.57 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.94 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $67.22, while the 200-day Moving Average is $52.12.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 6300 employees. It has generated 325,669 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -97,423. The stock had 10.87 Receivables turnover and 0.30 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +67.77, operating margin was -29.79 and Pretax Margin of -30.35.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. Exact Sciences Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 89.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 10, this organization’s EVP, Human Resources sold 6,087 shares at the rate of 80.00, making the entire transaction reach 486,960 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 80,314. Preceding that transaction, on May 10, Company’s General Manager, Screening sold 5,000 for 80.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 400,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 6,423 in total.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.75) by $0.33. This company achieved a net margin of -29.91 while generating a return on equity of -19.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -1.70% and is forecasted to reach -1.54 in the upcoming year.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.86. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.34.

In the same vein, EXAS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.92, a figure that is expected to reach -0.60 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.54 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.23 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.3 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.83% While, its Average True Range was 2.95.

Raw Stochastic average of Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 91.27%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 84.68% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 45.46% that was lower than 57.15% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.