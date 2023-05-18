Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) average volume reaches $1.38M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 17, 2023, Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) set off with pace as it heaved 5.84% to $17.76. During the day, the stock rose to $17.785 and sunk to $17.18 before settling in for the price of $16.78 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EXTR posted a 52-week range of $8.49-$21.03.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 12.90% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 86.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 39.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $128.82 million, simultaneously with a float of $128.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.28 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.57, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.96.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 2643 workers. It has generated 420,855 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 16,750. The stock had 6.53 Receivables turnover and 1.07 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +55.67, operating margin was +6.57 and Pretax Margin of +4.69.

Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Communication Equipment industry. Extreme Networks Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.30%, in contrast to 88.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 16, this organization’s Interim CFO sold 741 shares at the rate of 16.73, making the entire transaction reach 12,397 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 20,950. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 16, Company’s Interim CFO sold 669 for 18.78, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 12,564. This particular insider is now the holder of 20,950 in total.

Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.26) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +3.98 while generating a return on equity of 61.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 39.00% and is forecasted to reach 1.49 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 86.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.62. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $40.83, and its Beta score is 1.99. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.86. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.39.

In the same vein, EXTR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.43, a figure that is expected to reach 0.31 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.49 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR)

Going through the that latest performance of [Extreme Networks Inc., EXTR]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.5 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.45 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.75% While, its Average True Range was 0.58.

Raw Stochastic average of Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 57.42%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 78.40% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 37.52% that was lower than 47.28% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.