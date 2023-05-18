Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) volume hits 1.49 million: A New Opening for Investors

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) started the day on May 17, 2023, with a price increase of 0.47% at $8.49. During the day, the stock rose to $8.50 and sunk to $8.28 before settling in for the price of $8.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GOGL posted a 52-week range of $7.24-$16.46.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 19.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 162.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -16.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $200.77 million, simultaneously with a float of $122.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.70 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.15, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.18.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Marine Shipping Industry. Golden Ocean Group Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.60%, in contrast to 31.50% institutional ownership.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.04) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

Golden Ocean Group Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -16.00% and is forecasted to reach 1.40 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -0.20% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 162.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.29. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $3.69, and its Beta score is 1.28. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.53. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 63.73.

In the same vein, GOGL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.30, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.40 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.49 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.69 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 44.46% While, its Average True Range was 0.29.

Raw Stochastic average of Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 24.28%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 30.91% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.38% that was lower than 36.67% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

