Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) last year’s performance of -48.30% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On May 16, 2023, Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE: HIW) opened at $20.70, lower -3.14% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.75 and dropped to $20.06 before settling in for the closing price of $20.73. Price fluctuations for HIW have ranged from $19.45 to $40.41 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was 3.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -50.00% at the time writing. With a float of $103.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $105.29 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 345 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Office industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Highwoods Properties Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 99.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 23, was worth 99,065. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $19.81, taking the stock ownership to the 337,177 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 28, when Company’s EVP, CFO bought 1,500 for $27.21, making the entire transaction worth $40,813. This insider now owns 39,254 shares in total.

Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 20.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -50.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to -3.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE: HIW) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.60. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.52, a number that is poised to hit 0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.09 million, its volume of 1.02 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.71.

During the past 100 days, Highwoods Properties Inc.’s (HIW) raw stochastic average was set at 5.07%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.50. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $20.53 in the near term. At $20.99, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $21.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.61. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $19.15.

Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE: HIW) Key Stats

There are currently 105,458K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.18 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 828,930 K according to its annual income of 159,060 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 212,750 K and its income totaled 44,460 K.