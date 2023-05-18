Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $857.04K

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) open the trading on May 17, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.14% to $3.70. During the day, the stock rose to $3.9497 and sunk to $3.62 before settling in for the price of $3.82 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IMPP posted a 52-week range of $2.08-$14.55.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 999.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $16.26 million, simultaneously with a float of $16.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $55.39 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.85, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.41.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +33.64, operating margin was +30.74 and Pretax Margin of +30.42.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +30.42 while generating a return on equity of 15.60.

Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 999.30%.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.35. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.57.

In the same vein, IMPP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.44.

Technical Analysis of Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP)

[Imperial Petroleum Inc., IMPP] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 92.36% While, its Average True Range was 0.37.

Raw Stochastic average of Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 44.59%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 86.64% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 160.99% that was higher than 115.48% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.