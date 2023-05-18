Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) is -34.99% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 17, 2023, Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) set off with pace as it heaved 11.27% to $0.23. During the day, the stock rose to $0.23 and sunk to $0.206 before settling in for the price of $0.20 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MMAT posted a 52-week range of $0.18-$2.34.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 78.00% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -50.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 38.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $368.88 million, simultaneously with a float of $267.06 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $111.81 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.3425, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.8767.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 239 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -36.44, operating margin was -816.31 and Pretax Margin of -832.70.

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Electronic Components industry. Meta Materials Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 9.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 13, this organization’s insider sold 18,454 shares at the rate of 0.63, making the entire transaction reach 11,626 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 21,103. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 13, Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 17,372 for 0.63, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 10,944. This particular insider is now the holder of 14,274 in total.

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.06) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -775.50 while generating a return on equity of -22.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Meta Materials Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 38.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.10 in the upcoming year.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.96.

In the same vein, MMAT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.24, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.10 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT)

Going through the that latest performance of [Meta Materials Inc., MMAT]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.42 million was inferior to the volume of 8.79 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 55.36% While, its Average True Range was 0.0175.

Raw Stochastic average of Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.43%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 89.11% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 74.56% that was lower than 119.14% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.