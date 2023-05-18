Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) recent quarterly performance of -59.36% is not showing the real picture

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) flaunted slowness of -5.17% at $0.15, as the Stock market unbolted on May 17, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $0.1536 and sunk to $0.1446 before settling in for the price of $0.16 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MOBQ posted a 52-week range of $0.13-$2.47.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 61.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 46.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 82.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $9.25 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.73 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.54 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.1850, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.8123.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 14 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +44.92, operating margin was -176.18 and Pretax Margin of -193.47.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Mobiquity Technologies Inc. industry. Mobiquity Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 32.10%, in contrast to 3.70% institutional ownership.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -193.47 while generating a return on equity of -554.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 82.90%.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.61.

In the same vein, MOBQ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.93.

Technical Analysis of Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Mobiquity Technologies Inc., MOBQ]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 3.62 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 6.19% While, its Average True Range was 0.0351.

Raw Stochastic average of Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.26%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 3.62% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 311.96% that was higher than 177.45% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.